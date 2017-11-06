Queen Elizabeth contends with love, royalty and the changing society of post-war Great Britain in the new trailer for the second season of The Crown, Netflix's series about the British monarch.

"I know who I am: A woman for the modern age," Claire Foy, who portrays the Queen in the series, says in the new trailer. "Free to live, to love and free to break away."

The Crown's second season, which premieres December 8th on Netflix, will focus on a tumultuous period in Queen Elizabeth's reign spanning from 1956 to 1963.

"Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s," according to the series' synopsis.

The latest trailer, soundtracked by the Flamingos' doo-wop classic "I Only Have Eyes for You," once again showcases the massive scope and detail that went into the period drama, as well as Foy's Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

While The Crown has already been picked up for a third season, the series will undergo major changes as fellow Golden Globe-winning The Night Manager actress Olivia Colman will take over the Elizabeth II role when Seasons Three and Four jump forward in time.