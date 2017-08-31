In case you missed it, a recap of the first season of Stranger Things is now available as a sizzle reel styled like an old school Eighties Nintendo-style video game – and it suits the show's nostalgic themes perfectly.

The two-and-a-half minute clip kicks off with synthesized beats familiar to early RPG gamers, accompanied by a clunky graphic that reads "Press Start." The recap, titled "Level Up," then chronicles some of the series' bigger moments: Eleven emerging from the woods, her many instances of Eggo-snatching and that incredible van flipping over the kids' heads.

Points are awarded for "evasion" and a "sass bonus," with hundreds of points awarded to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) for making school bully Troy (Peyton Wich) pee on himself.

An action-packed trailer for season two of the hit horror/sci-fi series dropped back in July at Comic-Con, and reveals that Upside Down will invade the real world in a grotesque, over-the-top way, not unlike other Eighties classics like Ghostbusters or Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

And season two will also apparently see the (pseudo) return of Eleven, who vanished in the season one finale, now speaking telepathically and finding a wormhole from the Upside Down back to Indiana.

Stranger Things season two will debut on Neftlix on October 27th. Watch the season one recap reel above.