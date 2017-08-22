'Stranger Things' Creators Confirm Season Three

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that their hit Netflix series will return for a third season and likely a fourth season, to Vulture. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," said Ross Duffer.

"We just have to keep adjusting the story," Matt said. "Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year." Ross added: "They're going to have to get the fuck out of this town! It's ridiculous!"

Stranger Things will return to Netflix for its highly-anticipated second season October 27th. Season Two will focus on Will Byers, the boy who escaped from the alternate dimension called "the Upside Down" during Season One. Will's return to the real world comes with dark consequences, as the new trailer indicates.

This year, Stranger Things picked up an impressive 18 Emmy nominations including nods for Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor for David Harbour and Best Supporting Actress for Millie Bobby Brown.