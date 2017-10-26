Stephen Colbert called President Trump a number of choice names on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Show following a puzzling, unscheduled press conference held outside the White House earlier that day.

"I don't know where you guys live, but you guys ever see a crazy old guy yelling on his front lawn to a crowd of people gathered together taking pictures and yelling questions at him?" Colbert began. "Well, today that lawn was 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

The late night host recounted how "Grandpa Baggysuits" had held an "impromptu press yelling" Wednesday, with topics that ranged from Niger to his Ivy League education to Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Trump, Colbert joked, talked about "specifically, everything."

One of the discussed topics was the military mission that led to the deaths of four American soldiers in Niger earlier this month, and Trump's allegedly botched phone call to one of the soldiers' widow.

Trump reiterated during his press conference that he said Sgt. La David Johnson's name with "no hesitation" during the controversial call, debunking claims that he had spoken callously and couldn't remember Johnson's name.

"Just so you understand, they put a chart, in front [with] 'La David Johnson,'" Trump said during his press conference. "So I go right from the beginning, no hesitation."

Colbert was less than impressed. "Remember when Barack Obama would go on TV to brag about being able to read a name off a chart? I don't remember that," he said. "If Barack Obama ever held a press conference like this one, the Dow would be a zero, and we'd all be fighting over feral cat meat."

