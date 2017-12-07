See St. Vincent on New Album's 'Dominatrix Archetype' on 'Daily Show'

St. Vincent discussed the meaning behind the title of her new album, Masseduction, and the shifting archetypes that define her records during an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

St. Vincent said she was going for a play on words, comparing "Masseduction" to "My Seduction," though she also admitted the title could easily be misconstrued. "I sent it to a friend of mine to say like, 'Hey what do you think of this title?' And he said, 'All I see is Ass Education.'"

St. Vincent also spoke about the personas she crafts with each record, though noted that the music always comes first. "It's music first in the sense that themes emerge, so every record more or less has a sort of archetype," she said. "So like I did an archetype of housewife on pills – not from my experience – and then I did an archetype of like near-future cult leader and this is dominatrix at the mental institution."

St. Vincent also delivered a striking acoustic rendition of her Masseduction track, "Los Ageless." Even without the blistering guitars and massive drums of the studio version, St. Vincent still imbued "Los Ageless" with a delightful wickedness through the prickly pluck of her guitar and uncanny vocals.



St. Vincent recently wrapped the first leg of her Fear the Future tour in support of Masseduction. She'll embark on a second North American run January 9th at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.