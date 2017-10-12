Watch Spike Lee's Fearless 'She's Gotta Have It' Heroine Return

Spike Lee's free-spirited heroine Nola Darling returns in the new trailer for the series reboot of the filmmaker's 1986 feature-length debut, She's Gotta Have It. The show premieres November 23rd.

Like Lee's original film, the new show will chronicle Nola's professional and romantic exploits as she juggles work as an artist and three vastly different lovers: Jamie, Greer and Mars. In the new series, DeWanda Wise stars as Nola, Lyriq Bent plays Jamie, Cleo Anthony plays Greer and Anthony Ramos takes over Lee's classic character, Mars Blackmon.

At the start of the trailer, Nola proudly proclaims to her therapist: "As a sex-positive polyamorous pansexual, monogamy never even seemed like a remote possibility." She soon admits such a life isn't necessarily easy to handle. The clip teases the good and bad Nola gets from her three men, while offering a look at her circle of friends and her work as an artist. Despite being pulled in various directions and facing a barrage of cat calls – which Lee presents with his quintessential head-on shots – the trailer ends with Nola delivering a fierce declaration: "I'm not a freak, I'm not a sex addict and I'm damn sure nobody's property."