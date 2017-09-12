'South Park' to Tackle White Supremacists on Season 21 Premiere

South Park will tackle the issue of white supremacy and the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia when the animated series returns for its 21st season on Wednesday.

In the Season 21 premiere episode, titled "White People Renovating Houses," a throng of white supremacists are shown marching down the street of the fictional Colorado town while chanting "You will not replace us," much like the protest on the University of Virginia campus in August.

In another scene, the white nationalists are shown in a courthouse waving around the Confederate flag "every chance they get."

According to the episode's description, "Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society."

It's unclear whether the episode will also lambast Donald Trump for his confused and delayed response to the Charlottesville incident.

Over its two decades, South Park has not shied away from controversial topics, most recently launching a video game that bases its difficulty on the character's skin color: "The harder the game, the darker your skin," Glixel reported.