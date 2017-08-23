'South Park' Plans Huge Marathon Ahead of Season 21 Premiere

South Park will mark its 20th anniversary with an eight-day marathon featuring all 254 previous episodes. The chronological run – interrupted only by The Daily Show's usual time slot – will launch September 6th on Comedy Central and build to the September 13th premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show's co-creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are planning to revisit their usual one-off episode format after experimenting with continuous story lines for the last few seasons – including recent plot lines focused on the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump presidential campaigns.

"This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters," Parker told The L.A. Times in June. "Because to me that's the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous and not 'did you see what Trump did last night?' Because I don't give a [shit] anymore. We could probably put up billboards – 'Look what we're going to do to Trump next week!' – and get crazy ratings. But I just don't care ... Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow."

Parker also said he feels the once-controversial show will eventually get "run out of town" by its satirical targets. "We felt the culture changing, and I think it is still on that track," he said. "The witch hunt is coming. Our day is coming. One of these days, out of nowhere, we'll do something and they'll go, 'How dare you!' – and we'll be done."

A new South Park role-playing video game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, is out October 17th.