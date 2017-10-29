'SNL': Watch David S. Pumpkins' Animated Halloween Special

A year after Saturday Night Live debuted their classic David S. Pumpkins sketch with Tom Hanks, SNL dedicated an entire animated special to their now-beloved Halloween character.

Hanks' Pumpkins – as well as his sidekicks ghouls played by Mikey Day and former SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan, who returned for the special – was on hand to introduce the cartoon, which told the backstory and answered many lingering questions about the pumpkin-suited man.

"Who would you say is Halloween Santa? Who is that magical person I mean who embodies the spirit of Halloween," the cartoon's narrator, voiced by Peter Dinklage, said in the opening. "A ghost or a vampire, a witch on a broom? A black cat or werewolf howling at the moon? Wrong! The spirit you seek, the mascot you desire, is this jazzed up crazy man in the pumpkin attire."

Despite airing in SNL's usual late-night time slot, the animated special kept it relatively PG-rated: The half-hour special told the story of the year that Pumpkins, the "Halloween guy" who emerges out of a magical pumpkin, and the narrator saved October 31st by confronting the "Raincoat Man" who stole of the neighborhood kids' trick or treat candy.

Watch the original "Haunted Elevator" sketch below:

Following a two-week break, SNL returns November 4th with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus.