'SNL': Watch Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill Crash James Franco's Monologue

Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and Steve Martin all crashed James Franco's Saturday Night Live opening monologue, where the Disaster Artist actor took questions from the audience.
After fielding a pair of questions, Franco noticed that his Pineapple Express cohort Rogen was randomly sitting in the audience.
"I'm just here to see the show in general, I didn't know you were hosting it. I put my name in the lottery for SNL tickets and this was the week I got it," Rogen said, adding of the musical guest, "Luckily, I'm a huge SZA fan."
Rogen and Franco next began bickering about why Franco – now a four-time SNL host – had hosted the show more times than Rogen, who has two SNL appearances.
"Why don't you ask Seth why the movies I do alone like 127 Hours get nominated for Oscars and the movies I do with Seth get nominated for a Stoner Award," Franco retorted.
Hill then arrived to also point out that Franco had hosted more times than Rogen. When Franco resumed the Q&A portion, he noticed Steve Martin sitting in the balcony portion of the audience, drinking a large soda.
"James, I want you to know, I used to stand on that very stage, in that very spot where you're standing, 'I used to host Saturday Night Live,' I used to be the center of attention, and I gotta say: I resent it, just a little bit," Martin yelled from above.
Franco's brother and Disaster Artist co-star Dave Franco also made a surprise appearance during the "Reunion" sketch: