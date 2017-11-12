'SNL': See GOP Push Roy Moore to Quit Senate Race in Cold Open

The White House attempts to dissuade Roy Moore from running to Senate in Alabama in Saturday Night Live's cold open sketch that mocked the candidate who faces allegations that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old when he was in his 30s.

Related Will Republicans Send an Accused Child Molester to the Senate? A scandal breaks, and a door opens to a Democrat in Alabama's Senate race

"It's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story," Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence tells Mikey Day's Moore.

After placing Moore in the group of powerful men – like Louis C.K. – "acting like monsters," Pence reiterates that the senatorial candidate should exit the race.

"I want you consider stepping aside," Pence says. "Don't think about it as ending your campaign. Think of it as going to conversion therapy to turn yourself into someone who's no longer a candidate."

Pence then exits the room and Kate McKinnon's Attorney General Jeff Sessions – whose Senate seat Moore is vying for – comes out of hiding in the furniture to question the candidate

"I'm usually the creepiest one in the room but I look at you and go, 'Oh my god.' I got the goosebumps," Sessions tells Moore.

After Moore admits to "kidding" – his term for dating "young ladies" – Sessions kicks him out of the office. "I am Alabama, but you sir are too Alabama," Sessions says. "Get out! Leave me to my gerrymandering."