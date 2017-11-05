Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump made a secret visit to former campaign manager Paul Manafort in the Saturday Night Live cold open that focused on the first of Robert Mueller's Team Trump arrests.

After sending a life-size dummy on the president's 13-day Asia trip, Trump popped into Manafort's apartment to talk about the charges against him, but the conversation wandered to other things.

"Everything is so politically correct now I'm surprised you can even say 'oriental rugs' anymore. By the way, these are fantastic," Trump said as he pointed down to the floor, where Manafort has rugs atop of rugs; Mueller's team discovered that Manafort spent nearly $1 million on antique rugs.

With Manafort under house arrest and possibly under surveillance, Trump forced the two of them to shower in order to prove Manafort (played by Alex Moffat) isn't wearing a wire. The chat then turned again from the Mueller charges to other topics.

"What an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is," Trump told Manafort. "He could have gotten away with all of it if only he had been elected president."

A fully dressed Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) next enter the shower out to discuss a Manafort pardon as well as their own legal strategies.

"If mean Mr. Mueller comes after me, I'm just gonna roll over and play dead like the half-possum that I am," Sessions said.