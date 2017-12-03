Saturday Night Live opened with A Christmas Carol spoof where the ghosts of Donald Trump's past haunted the president played by Alec Baldwin.

Related Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty: What You Need to Know Disgraced general can now tell prosecutors everything he knows about Russiagate – and Trump's worst fears may soon be realized

The sketch began in the White House during a Christmas celebration, but Trump is too unnerved by Michael Flynn's guilty plea to attend. "I want you to withdraw $5 million from my bank account and put it in a duffle bag with my passport, a fake mustache and a bucket of chicken," Trump told his advisor Kellyanne Conway, played by Kate McKinnon.

After taking a moment alone to reflect on all that he's accomplished in the past year (essentially, just the tax bill), an apparition of Flynn in chains – "the ghost of witness flips" – appeared in the Oval Office to tell Trump to "come clean for the good of the country."

Like A Christmas Carol, Trump is then visited by three ghosts from his past that "could come back to haunt you": First, the ghost of Billy Bush, the Access Hollywood reporter involved in Trump's "Grab them by the pussy" gloat. Second up was the ghost of Vladimir Putin, who told Trump, "We put a lot of work into you, a lot of time and money, and you're about to mess it all up."

Finally, a Grim Reaper-like figure materialized in the Oval Office, who Trump at first assumed is Stephen Bannon before realizing it's McKinnon's Hillary Clinton.

"You, Donald, have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all: Sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise," Clinton told Trump. "You have no idea how long I've wanted to say this: 'Lock him up!'"