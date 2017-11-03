Every morning of Megyn Kelly Today is a priceless time capsule of this moment in America – future historians will analyze it and ask how the hell this happened. Lord, what a sloppity-slop mess. Kelly made her name on Fox News as the network's resident independent thinker, but since it was Fox, that just meant she was the one to remind the kids Santa Claus is white. That earned her a massive NBC contract to jump to morning TV, where she promised "an uplifting show." For her, that means margaritas with Valerie Bertinelli or suggesting that Will & Grace made one of its fans gay. And when she brings in Hoda Kotb for a dance party – damn, there isn't enough wine in the world. (Watch a reel of Kelly's absolute worst gaffes – so far – above.)

Kelly's stabs at gravitas have been more misses than hits; despite her noble takedown of former pal Bill O'Reilly, her talk with Tom Brokaw after the Las Vegas massacre was more typical. The moment Brokaw laid into the NRA, she cut him off, saying, "Gotta leave it at that, Tom," before adding that some people think "you can't legislate against evil." Megyn Kelly Today might not last long – but if this is what Today looks like in 2017, bring on tomorrow.