Seth Meyers to Host 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers will serve as host of the 75th annual Golden Globes this January. The Late Night star follows in the footsteps of fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon, who emceed the 2017 event.

Related Seth Meyers Details 'Underdog Spirit' of Emmys Hosting Gig "As a comedian hosting an event like this, I think you can poke fun about the fact that we're taking it all a little seriously," he says

The Golden Globes air January 7th, giving Meyers just seven weeks to prepare for what's expected to be a tenor-setting awards show: As the Golden Globes arrive before the Oscars and similar events, Hollywood will look to see how the Globes handle the sexual misconduct allegations sweeping through the entertainment industry, Variety reports.



The ceremony marks Meyers' first time hosting a major awards show since the 2014 Emmys. Meyers was also at the helm of the infamous 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, an appearance where the then-Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" anchor slammed Donald Trump so viciously, it reportedly fueled the mogul's presidential aspirations.

Like Stephen Colbert's Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in the aftermath of Trump's election, Meyers has seen the ratings for his politically leaning late-night show soar. Meyers' gig also marks the fifth time in six years an SNL veteran has hosted the Golden Globes following Fallon's turn and a three-year run by co-hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Variety adds that Ellen DeGeneres and Tiffany Haddish were in consideration to host the Golden Globes before Meyers signed on. Golden Globes nominees will be announced on December 11th; two days later, on December 13th, NBC will air a two-hour special dedicated to the awards show's 75th anniversary.