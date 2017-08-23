'Sesame Street' Unveils Adorable Rubber Duckie 'Despacito' Parody

Sesame Street unveiled an adorable parody of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's summer smash "Despacito," with Ernie turning the track into an ode about his rubber duck titled, "El Patito."

The clip finds Ernie espousing all the delights of his beloved bath toy with Rosita providing both a dainty Spanish guitar line and bilingual lyrics ("El patito es tu buen amigo!"). Of course, the song wouldn't be complete without some grousing from Bert. After Ernie sings, "You might even say we're two birds of a feather," Bert grumbles, "Ernie, you are not a bird and he is made of rubber!"

Nevertheless, not even Bert can escape the infectious "Despacito"/"El Patito" melody, humming it as walks away at the end of the clip.

"El Patito" is fitting update to Ernie's 1970 classic "Rubber Duckie." The song premiered during the first season of Sesame Street and even enjoyed some chart success, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. In 1974, a Spanish-language version, also titled "El Patito," was released with Jim Henson providing the vocals.

