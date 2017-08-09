'Carpool Karaoke': Will Smith, James Corden Get Jiggy With Marching Band

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiered Tuesday with an episode featuring James Corden riding alongside Will Smith. While the series is an Apple Music exclusive, Corden shared the first six minutes from the episode on the Late Late Show YouTube page.

Now under the Apple Music umbrella, Carpool Karaoke has upped its production budget big time: In the opening minute, a full marching band emerges out of nowhere to assist Corden and Smith on "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," while the premiere episode also features the duo wedding crashing and taking a helicopter ride above Los Angeles while singing R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly."

During the excerpt, Corden and "the Fresh Prince" discuss the rapper's senior year of high school, a time when Smith was 30 days from graduation with a Number One record on the charts. "In your yearbook, were you named Most Likely to Have Already Succeeded," Corden asked Smith before rapping DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince's "Boom! Shake the Room."

Smith also discusses the possibility of potentially portraying Barack Obama in a movie – "I talked to Barack about it… He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role," Smith said – and debate situations where Smith can employ his catchphrase, "Oh, hell no."

The preview ends with a sneak peek at future Carpool Karaoke: The Series episodes.

The entire 20-minute episode of Carpool Karaoke, also featuring Smith and Corden singing "Summertime" and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme, is up on Apple Music now.