See Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon Sing Duet as Quirky TV Hosts on 'Kimmel'

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon brought their fictional TV-host alter egos, Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. The pair will provide live coverage of the upcoming New Year's Day Rose Parade as it streams on Amazon for the first time.

Speaking with Kimmel, Ferrell and Shannon appeared to be improvising on the spot, making up backstories for their characters as they went and playing off each other. "We got a job once describing the parade for the deaf," Shannon told Kimmel. "And we don't know sign language!" Ferrell added.

The interview got progressively more bizarre and amusing. The pair took turns listing names of flowers – "What's the one they get heroin from? Oh, poppies!" Shannon said – and discussed their off-season work: "I'm a fitness and health expert," Ferrell told Kimmel. "I also give motivational speeches. I'm single by choice."

Towards the end of the conversation, Ferrell announced that he had recorded a Christmas album with Shannon titled Tish the Season to Be Cordy. The two then sang "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and Ferrell periodically ruined the performance with highly aggressive scatting that sent Shannon hysterics.

Amazon announced that Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan would be hosting the Rose Parade last month, but did not mention Ferrell and Shannon's involvement. "Cord and Tish are parade legends, beloved the world over, and it was such a coup for us to steal them away to Amazon Prime Video for their first-ever live-streamed parade," Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted Amazon Originals, said in a statement. "We're excited to bring Prime members this unprecedented live event from these veteran parade commentators." Those who watched the short, goofy promotional spot for the parade discovered that these "veteran commentators" were also two veteran comedians.

The Rose Parade stream is part of a partnership between Amazon and the comedy website Funny or Die. The two platforms have an evolving relationship. In October, Amazon agreed to fund and distribute short-form Funny or Die content.

The 2018 Rose Parade will stream live via Prime Video at 11 a.m. EST on January 1st.