See First Trailer for Tupac-Biggie Murders True Crime Series 'Unsolved'

USA has unveiled the first trailer for Unsolved, the upcoming true crime drama focusing on the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

Westworld's Jimmi Simpson plays LAPD detective Russell Poole in the scripted series, with Fargo's Bokeem Woodbine and Josh Duhamel as fellow investigators in the two rappers' murders.

"The true-crime drama series follows LAPD Detectives Russell Poole (Jimmi Simpson) and Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) as they work the cases nearly ten years apart, and sheds new light on the demise of Tupac and Biggie Smalls’ friendship that ultimately led to the legendary East Coast vs. West Coast hip hop rivalry," the series' synopsis reads.



"There is a very real possibility that the murder of Biggie Smalls is directly related to the murder of Tupac," Poole says in the trailer. Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. is set to debut in 2018.

Marcc Rose, who portrayed Shakur in Straight Outta Compton, reprises the role of the rapper in Unsolved, with Wavyy Jonez cast in the role of the Notorious B.I.G. Anthony Hemingway, director on similarly styled The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, will also helm Unsolved.

Unsolved is the latest in a series of TV specials, documentaries and films centered on Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. around the 20th anniversary of their still-unsolved deaths. In September, Fox aired Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?, which followed the A&E documentaries Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. and Who Killed Tupac?



The Johnny Depp-starring film LAbyrinth, with the actor in the Poole role, also received a green light, but that film's current status is unclear.