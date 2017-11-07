See 'Stranger Things' Remade as Eighties Sitcom Spoof on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel merged the Eighties sitcom Perfect Strangers and the hit Netflix show Stranger Things this week to create an amusing tribute to both series.



Kimmel's clever segment allows an under-appreciated, possibly misunderstood Netflix character the chance to enjoy the spotlight: the Demogorgon, a murderous creature from another dimension that terrorized Hawkins, Indiana in Stranger Things, comes to live with Larry and Balki, the mis-matched cousins whose back-and-forth animated Perfect Strangers. The result is a dark-humored buddy comedy in which the Demogorgon terrorizes his hosts and eats their friends. The young actors from Stranger Things briefly join the fun, stopping by to trick-or-treat and participate in a conga line.

The second season of Stranger Things debuted last month. The ratings company Nielsen, which recently started trying to monitor Netflix viewership, suggested that 15.8 million people watched the first episode within three days of it appearing on line, 4.6 million viewers finished the series over the same time period and 361,000 super-fans went through all nine episodes the first day they became available.

Netflix, however, said that these numbers were far short of the actual tally. "Their math might be from the upside down," a spokeswoman told The New York Times.