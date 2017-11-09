See 'Stranger Things' Cast's Motown Cover Medley on 'Corden'

James Corden recruited the four male teenage stars from Stranger Things to join him in the Upside-Downs, a fake Motown vocal group, on the latest episode of The Late Late Show.

During a Behind the Music-like prelude, Corden quickly established the Upside-Downs' backstory: The Late Late Show-host met Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp after being held back many, many years in school. "The boys and I, we have so much in common," Corden explains. "We like playing video games; we all love taking naps. Most importantly, we all love Motown."

When an opportunity arises to audition for Stranger Things, Corden throws on a dress and tries to get the part that went to Millie Bobby Brown. He is rejected, but all his group members are cast in the Netflix series, seemingly marking the end of the Upside-Downs. The segment culminates with all five "reuniting for the first time" to perform a quick, impressively choreographed medley of the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," the Temptations' "My Girl" and the Four Tops' "Reach Out (I'll Be There)."

The Stranger Things cast has been a regular presence on late night television since the show's second season debuted on Netflix last month. Brown was delegated to hit The Tonight Show, where she rapped a season recap. The four boys appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

