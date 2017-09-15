See Stephen Colbert's Surprise Visit to James Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Late Show host Stephen Colbert made a rare appearance in the 12:30am time with a surprise visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Colbert, in Los Angeles to host this weekend's Emmys, took part in the reoccurring "Side Effects May Include" segment, which focused on the drawbacks about being a late-night host as well as emceeing a prestigious award show.

"It's not often that we, CBS late-night hosts, have comedy tailored specifically for us," Colbert said after emerging from backstage. "I heard you were doing this, I said to hell with the Emmys, I need to see this for myself."

The downsides of being in CBS' late-night lineup, according to Corden and Colbert, include: "Once a year, you are contractually obligated to play a corpse on one of the NCIS shows," "having LL Cool J's personal phone number" and "over two years in, still not being totally sure what CBS stands for."

Hosting the Emmys also has its own side effects, Colbert noted, like "running into Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and having to pretend you watch Ballers."

The 69th annual Emmy Awards air Sunday on CBS. While in Los Angeles, Colbert also checked out the competition by stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live.