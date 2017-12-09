See Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill Create New 'Star Wars' Cantina Scene

Diehard Star Wars fan Stephen Colbert concocted his own Mos Eisley Cantina scene alongside Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker on Friday's Late Show.

"Obviously the original movies were classics, and I'm loving the new trilogy just as much, but because there was a 30-year gap between them, we have no idea what Luke was up to during that time," Colbert said. "We missed out on so many exciting adventures because those movies were never made. But fortunately, we have an exclusive clip tonight from one of those non-existent films."

In Colbert's imagined scene, the late-night host plays the cantina's snobby doorman Randy, who doesn't allow Skywalker to enter the establishment – "a wretched hive of scum and villainy, live music nightly" – because the Jedi is wearing his "jammies." Skywalker also isn't on the guest list, even "Luke Starkiller" – the character's original name – is.

After failing to deploy his Jedi mind tricks on Randy, Skywalker drops the line, "Look, I didn't want to do this, but do you know who my father is?" Randy retorts, "Dave Skywalker?"

Skywalker even uses the Force to strangle Randy into allowing him to enter the cantina but is again denied. Fed up, Skywalker decides to go to the "Dark Side Cantina" across the street.

Hamill later sat down with Colbert discuss the actor's Joker voice acting gig and the Star Wars franchise's loyal fanbase:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15th.

