See Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston Rip Roy Moore After Election Loss

Stephen Colbert and Bryan Cranston – filling in for James Corden on The Late Late Show – gleefully slammed Roy Moore on Wednesday. Moore, who was accused of dating multiple underaged girls, lost to Doug Jones in the race for Senator of Alabama on Tuesday.

Related What Doug Jones' Win Means for the GOP Agenda in Congress Republicans are plowing ahead with their plan to pass a tax bill before the new year

Colbert poked fun at Moore with a short, satirical Western ditty titled "The Legend of Roy Moore." "Gather round, folks, you'll hear a song, the song of a candidate man/ A man who rode across the land touching teens with his hands," he sang. Later Colbert added, "[Moore] said Putin was right, said Darwin was wrong, said many things that were vile/ And I think it bears repeating he was an alleged pedophile."

Cranston struck a similar theme as guest host of The Late Late Show. "[Moore] lost, but on the bright side, [he] can now focus his energies on his real passion: Hiding from shopping mall security guards," the former Breaking Bad star quipped. "This is really historic," he added, "because it's the first time in 25 years that a Democrat has been elected Senator in Alabama. To give you an idea of how long ago that was: Roy Moore was dating girls back then who are now in their 30s."

Corden took time off this week to be with his wife, Julia Carey, and their new baby. On Tuesday, Harry Styles also filled in as Late Late Show host.

