Watch Sarah Silverman Celebrate U.S.A. in 'I Love You, America' Video

Sarah Silverman declares her unbridled yet conflicted love for the U.S.A. in a new song for her upcoming Hulu show I Love You, America.



In the video, the comedian walks down a street proclaiming her fondness for all Americans, no matter their race, religion or political ideology. However, after praising those ranging from Koreans to Haitians and Irish to North Carolinians, Silverman realizes she's guilty of stereotyping.

"Wait a minute, what am I doing? I'm listing kinds of people. I'm categorizing human beings and putting them into little individual boxes. Whether I mean it or not, I'm part of the problem," Silverman says in the first of many in-song monologues.

After getting a lesson in white privilege from Parks & Recreation actress Retta, Silverman names some of the great things about the U.S.A. – California, New York City and "America's Pussy," the Grand Canyon – before the admittedly ultra-liberal comedian confronts her conservative critics.

"You know, sometimes I get really, really mad at you and the stupid shit that you do," Silverman tells America. "How you vote for these rich fucks that lie to your faces and then systematically rape you of your rights and your job and your health care, and then you call me 'Hollywood elite.' Dude, I'm from fucking New Hampshire. And you're mad at me for wanting the best for you and getting pissed when you vote against your best interest? I'm caring about you, I'm condescending to you."

I Love You, America, Silverman's variety show/travelogue through all pockets of the U.S., debuts October 12th on Hulu.