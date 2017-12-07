See Samantha Bee Call New GOP Tax Bill 'Congressional Cosby'

Samantha Bee slammed the new Republican tax bill on Full Frontal on Thursday, accusing the GOP of taking money from future generations to pad the bank accounts of the uber-rich.

Bee pointed out that 62% of the new bill's benefits accrue to the richest 1% of Americans. She noted that the the tax plan offers cuts to owners of both private jets and golf courses, removes the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, which will likely cause millions to be uninsured, and declares that inheritances up to $11 million will be tax-exempt. Republican senators passed the bill in the small hours of Saturday morning when much of the public was not paying attention.

"Yay, we just screwed over a bunch of people while they were sleeping," Bee said. "Or as the kids are calling it, the congressional Cosby."

"The bill, which mostly rewards corporations and the 1%, is called 'The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,' which is pretty deceptive title," she continued. "Sure, tax cuts and jobs are technically involved, but it would be like if Nabokov titled Lolita 'Heroic Good Man Mentors Young Girl,' which is coincidentally also what Roy Moore's next memoir will be called."

Bee also made fun of Republicans' mathematical justification for their legislation: "The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation told them that their cost estimates were off by over a trillion dollars," she said. "... This is them measuring from the taint and they're still over a trillion inches shorter than they thought."

She concluded with a grim joke. "Chin up, Obamacare recipients: If you die because you can't afford healthcare, at least you can leave up to $11 million to your kids!"