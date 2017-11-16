See Patton Oswalt Turn Mike Huckabee's Bad Twitter Jokes Into Stand-Up

The comedian Patton Oswalt returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to perform Mike Huckabee's Twitter jokes as if they were written for a stand-up routine.

Oswalt stitched together Huckabee's topical tweets – "zingers," as Kimmel kindly put it – with cheerfully unimaginative segues. "You guys watch the news?" he asked. "Speaking of the news, CNN claims it knows contents of sealed federal judge order. CNN usually breaks wind, not news." After the crowd groaned, Oswalt added his own annotation: "It's a fart joke."

Huckabee's material fared better when he went after Harvey Weinstein. "Hey, have you heard the latest from Holly-weird?" Oswalt asked. "Yesterday's Harvey Weinstein: toast of the town. Today's Harvey Weinstein: Toast." This earned the comedian a drum-roll.

Kimmel debuted the first edition of this segment in March after Huckabee attacked the "haters and trolls" who don't understand his knee-slappers on social media. "Maybe what Mike Huckabee needs is a stronger presentation," Kimmel decided. "Jokes don't always have the same punch when you read them to yourself." But even Oswalt couldn't salvage the material.

Oswalt has a new comedy special, Annihilation, out on Netflix.