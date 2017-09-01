Watch Method Man Honor Mobb Deep's Prodigy on 'Chris Gethard Show'

Method Man praised late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy as an all-time great MC on The Chris Gethard Show. "In his heyday, he was top five in New York for sure," he said of Prodigy, who died in June at age 42.

Gethard, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Funniest People Right Now, highlighted Mobb Deep's 1994 track "Shook Ones (Part II)" as an example of Prodigy's brilliance. He also argued the "top five" assessment was high praise, coming from the Wu Tang Clan great – to which Method Man added, "I applaud excellence."



"I'm still a fan," he said. "People tend to put themselves on this pedestal or whatever, and it gets to the point where they're not fans anymore. I'm always gonna be a fan. If I see something that I like and I'm rockin' with that person, I'm a fan of that person. I've got a top five MCs, but I just don't name them."





In a remote segment, correspondent Connor Ratliff sought out questions for the rapper on the New York City streets. One fan asked about two tonally opposite subjects: police brutality and whether he could be cast in a sequel of 2001 stoner comedy How High, which starred Method Man and musical collaborator Redman.

"The best solution I could give [to solving police brutality] is that we have to tell our boroughs presidents to put more people that look like us and understand our communities in our communities," Method Man said. Regarding How High 2, he added, "It's up in the air. Everyone's moved on as far as that goes, but we'll see what we can do."

"That's a soft maybe," Ratliff relayed to the fan.