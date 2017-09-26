Watch Madonna Give Jimmy Fallon Mud Mask, Talk Obama Meeting

Madonna promoted her MDNA skincare line by giving Jimmy Fallon a face mask on The Tonight Show on Monday.

"I didn't come here as a pop icon Goddess, I came here as an aesthetician to rewrite the declaration of skindependence," the singer declared. "And we do not discriminate with this skincare line. I'm going to bring humanity together with MDNA skincare."

While the Roots conjured a light, cocktail-hour-appropriate instrumental background, Madonna then painted an "M" on Fallon's face using the MDNA chrome clay face mask. "You're getting a spa treatment," she crooned. "It's gonna make you look so good."

After demonstrating the rejuvenating power of MDNA, Madonna and Fallon waxed nostalgic for the Obama presidency. "Do you remember the last time you graced us with your presence?" Fallon asked. "It was the last time that President Obama visited our show." "That was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life," Madonna replied. "I'm still having erotic dreams about it."