See Larry David Hijack Seth Meyers' Writing Staff in 'Late Night' Sketch

Larry David joins the Late Night With Seth Meyers writing staff in a 10-minute sketch where the Curb Your Enthusiasm star brings all his quirks to a pitch meeting.

The sketch plays out like a scene from David's beloved – and returning – HBO comedy series, with David continually disrupting the writers' meeting, whether it's arriving late due to a "historic urination," his inability to find a comfortable chair or his questioning why the meeting goes from writer to writer clockwise instead of counterclockwise.

When the meeting finally gets underway, David interrupts the pitches or questions their humor, but when it's his time to pitch, he gets testy with the late-night host after an assistant brings Meyers a tea.

"The pitch is sacrosanct. You don't interrupt pitches under any circumstances," David tells Meyers.

A second pitch from David elicits a blah reaction from Meyers, resulting in more David probing and a classic Curb Your Enthusiasm staredown. The sketch ends with David calling Meyers a liar and launching a full-on writers' room mutiny.



Despite the pitch meeting showdown, David still appeared as Meyers' guest on Tuesday's Late Night.