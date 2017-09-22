See Kyle MacLachlan, Judi Dench's 'Twin Peaks' Spoof on 'Corden'

James Corden, Kyle MacLachlan and Judi Dench concocted an elaborate skit based on the famous "red room" from Twin Peaks on Thursday.

Related 'Twin Peaks': The Tao of Agent Cooper From thoughts on life and death to his love of damn fine coffee – the wit, wisdom and deep thoughts of 'Twin Peaks' white knight

The "red room" first appeared in the debut season of David Lynch's show: MacLachlan's Agent Cooper has a vision of his older self sitting in the space with Laura Palmer and a dancing dwarf. The actors learned their lines for the scene backwards to add a bizarre accent to the dream dialog. MacLachlan gathers clues from his vision that help his investigation of Palmer's death.

The Late Late Show recreated the "red room" set – drapes, chairs, groovy rug – and both MacLachlan and Dench replicated the peculiar vocal delivery from the show; MacLachlan even laughs in reverse. At first, Corden is game to play along with his famous guest. "I can do the talking backwards thing!" he says.

But Corden soon tires of speaking in this manner and requests that his guests talk regularly. MacLachlan and Dench ignore his request until he turns away, at which point they chatter on as they would in real life. Corden whirls around to confront them, but they return to speaking in reverse.

During MacLachlan's visit to The Late Late Show, he also discussed acting out the sex scenes on the new season of Twin Peaks. "Have you ever had reservations about acting out love scenes?" Corden wondered, turning to Judi Dench. "No," she replied. "Just not enough of them."