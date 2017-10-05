See Julia Roberts Reenact Entire Film Career With James Corden

James Corden and Julia Roberts reenacted scenes from Roberts' wide-ranging filmography on Wednesday, calling up brief, famous scenes from Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich and more on The Late Late Show. Roberts stopped by to promote her upcoming movie, Wonder.

Corden got to play most of the famous leading men in the last thirty years of Hollywood blockbusters – he filled in for a mopey Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, a bathing Tom Hanks in Charlie Wilson's War and an aloof Jude Law in Closer.

Best of all was Corden's part in Oceans 11 and Oceans 12, where he came out with a bottle of tequila in one hand, an espresso in the other, and two fake babies in a carrier in his chest. "What are you doing?" Roberts wondered. "I'm being George Clooney," Corden replied. The reenactment segment came to a happy ending a few films with an homage to My Best Friend's Wedding, and Roberts and Corden joined forces to sing "I Say a Little Prayer."

In Wonder, Roberts and Owen Wilson play the parents of a fifth grade boy with Treacher Collins syndrome. The film is slated for wide release on November 17th.