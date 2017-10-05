See Josh Hutcherson Invent the Moonwalk in 'Future Man' Trailer

Josh Hutcherson plays Josh Futterman – a janitor-turned-time-traveling-antihero – in the new trailer for Future Man, a science fiction comedy series that premieres on Hulu on November 14th.

Related Fall TV Preview: Marvel Antiheroes, Serial Killers and 'Stranger Things' From 'The Punisher' to the return of 'Curb,' mutant superheroes to a brand new 'Star Trek' series – here's what you'll be watching this season

In the show's new teaser, Futterman spends his days cleaning a research facility run by Dr. Kronish, who hopes to come up with a cure for herpes. By night, Futterman plays a video game called The Biotic Wars, which turns out to be "a recruitment and training tool sent back in time."

Soon Hutcherson is traveling across decades in an effort to stymie Kronish's research efforts, which eventually will put all of humanity in danger. During a dance-off that takes place back in time, Futterman demonstrates the moonwalk – "a little something I brought with me from the future" – which inspires Michael Jackson to adopt the move.

Seth Rogen produced and directed Future Man along with Evan Goldberg. The two have a longstanding working relationship that led to films like This Is the End and Pineapple Express; more recently, they collaborated on the TV show, Preacher.



According to Rogen, their latest project is different. "It's weird to have a comedy where we can't spoil what happens," the actor told Collider. "That is almost the craziest thing that we got to do: make a comedy that really has a plot to it."