Watch Jon Stewart Return to 'Daily Show' as 'Bernie Bernstein'

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show under the guise of fake reporter "Bernie Bernstein" to promote his upcoming HBO special, Night of Too Many Stars.

"Bernie Bernstein" has gained notoriety as an attempt to discredit the Washington Post and the media at large in the aftermath of sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore. Alabama citizens recently received robocalls from Bernstein offering $5,000 for dirt against Moore.

"I'm going to go on a limb and say this 'Bernie Bernstein' is not a real Washington Post reporter," host Trevor Noah said. "I don't even know what that accent was. It sounded like a guy trying to do a New York Jewish voice based on hearing a friend describe a Woody Allen movie."

However, Noah then received a call from "Bernstein," who is quickly revealed to be former Daily Show host Stewart returning to his old Comedy Central stomping ground.

Noah and Stewart talked about the all-star Night of Too Many Stars, and like all the other late-night hosts, Noah is also offering an Omaze contest: The winner and a friend will receive airfare, four-star lodging and tickets to see The Daily Show, where Noah will interview the winner about anything they want.

Stewart praised both the prize and Noah by adding of his Daily Show successor, "I watch this show and you're very good at it."

Night of Too Many Stars, which raises money for autism services, airs Saturday on HBO.