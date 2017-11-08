See Jon Stewart Quiz Conan O'Brien About New York on 'Conan'

Jon Stewart administered a New York City citizenship test to former Manhattanite Conan O'Brien when the two crossed paths on Tuesday's night Conan, which featured O'Brien's late-night show returning to the Big Apple.

"By the way, you don't leave your citizenship of New York when you leave it," Stewart told the now-Los Angeles resident O'Brien. "You are always, and will always be, a citizen of New York. That being said, you don't know shit about this place, and you never did."

After asking O'Brien mundane questions like how many boroughs are in New York and the population of Manhattan, Stewart's quiz starts to become more open to interpretation, like when he asks, "What NYC institution holds representatives of more than 193 nations?" ("The F Train," O'Brien answers) and "Where in New York City is the ball dropped every year ("Citi Field," the host responds, a dig at Stewart's beloved Mets).

Stewart then recruits O'Brien's sidekick Andy Richter to ask, "Name the very famous New York resident who won the 2016 presidential election?" "Hillary Clinton," O'Brien answered.

After registering a perfect score, Stewart reconfirmed O'Brien's New York expertise and then plugged his upcoming HBO special Night of Too Many Stars, an all-star event that raises money for services and programs for people with autism and their families. The special airs November 18th.

Stewart's Conan visit follows the former Daily Show's host's breakdancing visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live in October when that late-night show filmed a week in Brooklyn.

