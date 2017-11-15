See Jon Stewart Drum on 'Late Night,' Swap Pants With Jimmy Fallon

Jon Stewart continued to intrude on late-night television Tuesday as the former Daily Show host crashed both Late Night With Seth Meyers and the Tonight Show to promote his forthcoming HBO event, Night of Too Many Stars.

On Late Night, Stewart made an unannounced visit to bang around on the studio band's drum kit when the show came out of commercial. "I like to practice here from time to time," Stewart said.

An hour earlier, Stewart sauntered onto the set of The Tonight Show to debate the meaning of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and swapped actual pants with Jimmy Fallon.

Like recent stops on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan and The Late Show, Stewart spread the word of his upcoming Night of Too Many Stars special on HBO, the all-star November 18th live event that raises money for autism programs.



Meyers and Fallon also launched their own Omaze contests to support the cause: Meyers is offering a spot on his writing staff for a day followed by drinks with the host atop "30 Rock," while Fallon's contest winner will get to swap pants with the Tonight Show host … and tickets to both Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis as well as a Tonight Show taping in the Minnesota city during Super Bowl weekend.



"The money that we'll raise from those Omaze auctions is gonna be put to immeasurable good use: Schools, services [for] families and people with autism," Stewart told Meyers.