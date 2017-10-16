John Oliver updated his viewers on the latest in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal on Last Week Tonight, where the host discussed how Hollywood's blind eye toward the mega-producer's behavior finally ended this week.

In the week since the Weinstein exposés were published in the New York Times and New Yorker, more accounts of the producer's actions have emerged, including one story by model Angie Everhart.

As Everhart told TMZ, she woke up aboard a yacht outside a European film festival to find Weinstein masturbating in front of here. When she told her fellow yacht guests what the producer had done, they shrugged it off as common behavior.

"So everyone knew and they just went with it. 'Oh yeah, Harvey's gonna burst into your room and masturbate, that's just Harvey,'" Oliver said. "He's like a sex criminal version of the Kool-Aid Man."

Oliver also criticized Weinstein defenders like filmmaker Oliver Stone and designer Donna Karan, both of whom have since apologized for their remarks. Oliver also acknowledged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Saturday decision to "immediately expel" Weinstein's membership.

"Finally, the group that counts among its members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out," Oliver said. "So congratulations Hollywood, see you at the next Oscars where – and this is true – Casey Affleck will be presenting Best Actress," referring to the Manchester by the Sea actor's alleged troubled history toward women.