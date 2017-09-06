See Jimmy Fallon Impersonate Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha

Jimmy Fallon channeled the feral howl of Rage Against the Machine singer Zack de la Rocha during The Tonight Show's Tuesday installment of "Wheel of Impressions," squaring off against actress Sarah Paulson.

As usual, the premise was simple: Each contestant spun a "wheel" to receive a famous name and (often comical) topic, and the host and guest volleyed back and forth with no clear winner. Fallon mimicked the rap-metal vocalist – whose name was misspelled "Zak" – ordering in a McDonald's drive-thru. An already-cackling Questlove triggered a Rage-styled guitar riff, as Fallon sprayed fast food-themed rhymes – "French fry guy/ Oh, my my/ Get an apple pie" – from behind his desk.

Fallon more effectively showcased his mimicry skills while impersonating both young and old Al Pacino conversing about Fidget Spinners. But Paulson fired back with dead-on versions of Drew Barrymore discussing substitute teachers, a twangy Holly Hunter on gas stations and Kathleen Turner on Slip 'N Slides.