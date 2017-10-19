See Howard Stern's Scathing Harvey Weinstein Response on 'Kimmel'

Howard Stern offered his incredulous take on the Harvey Weinstein scandal during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. "First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies," Stern cracked. "I thought movie making was hard."

Related Harvey Weinstein: What You Need to Know Over the last week, a deluge of allegations have come out against the Hollywood producer, ending with him getting fired from own company

Calling Weinstein and all men who commit sexual harassment "freaks," Stern said he found the specifics of the film executive's behavior confounding, especially the way he propositioned women by asking them to watch him in the shower. "Now, I'm a man," Stern said. "If you saw me naked, you'd throw up. There is no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused. If I was Harvey Weinstein, I'd wear a burka and say, 'Listen, you don't have to look at me.'"

Stern tied Weinstein to Bill O'Reilly and Anthony Weiner as well, joking that all three were obsessed with revealing themselves to their victims. "The one thing women don't want to see is a guy's penis," Stern said. "They wanna see you got a job, they wanna see you treat them nice."