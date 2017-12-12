See Harry Styles Kiss James Corden in Christmas-Themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts drive around L.A. in Santa hats and ugly Christmas sweaters belting "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" in the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke. With help from some slick editing, the pair are joined by a who's who of stars: Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, the Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

The result is a short, sweet holiday mash-up. Pink plays vigorous air-drums, Usher fakes a saxophone solo, Katy Perry mimes "making a list, checking it twice" and Kelly Clarkson does her best Santa Claus laugh. Harry Styles gives Corden an unexpected early Christmas present: a kiss on the lips.

How did Corden get so many stars for one segment? Much like Santa Claus, The Late Late Show-host was planning ahead all year, and each time he had a marquee guest like Sheeran or Cyrus on Carpool Karaoke, he would ask them to sing "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." This allowed him to put together a supercut of all his high-powered friends during Christmas season. Unfortunately Corden and Watts are the only two stars in ugly sweaters.

Corden is embracing the holidays this year on The Late Late Show. Last week, he recruited the actor Bryan Cranston to star in a skit about a creepy Elf on the Shelf.