Watch Harry Styles Belt Outkast's 'Hey Ya!' on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Harry Styles graduated to the front seat for his "Carpool Karaoke" session on Thursday's Late Late Show. Over a year after joining his One Direction bandmates to croon with James Corden, Styles returned new songs of his own.

The duo opened by belting Styles' power ballad "Sign of the Times," filling in the vocal pauses with monster air drum fills. "I went somewhere else emotionally," a transfixed Corden said after his behind-the-wheel performance, and Styles added that the emotional track makes him cry – but "in a cool way."

Next, they delved into the folky "Sweet Creature," with Corden adding high harmonies to Styles' soulful vocal. After some hilarious costume changes, they tag-teamed Outkast's 2003 classic "Hey Ya!" and the 1981 Diana Ross/Lionel Richie ballad "Endless Love." On the latter, one of Styles' childhood karaoke favorites, Corden squeaked out a high falsetto in his Ross imitation.

The singers ended their vehicular set with Styles' solo rocker "Kiwi," head-banging wildly to the song's garage-rock riffs.

All of Styles' "Carpool Karaoke" songs appear on his recently issued debut solo LP, Harry Styles. The singer has been promoting the album all week with a week-long Late Late Show residency, including musical performances and a monologue takeover.