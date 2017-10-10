Watch Gripping Trailer for Netflix Docu-Series 'The Day I Met El Chapo'

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo begins to unravel her side of the story that led to a meeting with drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán in the trailer for Netflix's upcoming docu-series, The Day I Met El Chapo. The show premieres October 20th.

The new show delves into the unexpected relationship between the telenovela actress and the notorious drug trafficker, which began after del Castillo posted an open letter to El Chapo on Twitter. Through El Chapo's lawyers, the pair began a correspondence and del Castillo began to conceive a movie that, as she says in the trailer, would "draw a comparison between the [Mexican] government and a criminal." Eventually, actor Sean Penn got involved and in October 2015, the pair visited El Chapo just months after he'd escaped from prison (Penn eventually wrote a cover story for Rolling Stone about the encounter).



The trailer for The Day I Met El Chapo features previously unseen footage and exclusive details about del Castillo's meeting with El Chapo. The clip opens with del Castillo reading the first letter El Chapo sent her, while later she discusses the nerve-wracking journey to meet him. "We didn't now anything," del Castillo recalls. "We didn't know what was going to happen or where we were going. I got out of the car. I knew it was him. El Chapo sat right next to me. I was terrified."