See Courtney Love Chew Scenery in Menendez Brothers Movie Trailer

Courtney Love stars as a distressed and conflicted Kitty Menendez in the expertly melodramatic trailer for Lifetime's upcoming original movie, Menendez: Blood Brothers. The film tells the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who notoriously murdered their parents in 1989. It premieres June 11th.



Along with Love, Menendez stars Nico Tortorella and Myko Olivier as brothers Lyle and Erik, and Benito Martinez as the family patriarch, Jose Menendez. The new trailer highlights the abuse Jose inflicted upon his sons, as well as Kitty's inability to protect her sons or stop her husband. In quintessential Lifetime movie fashion, the trailer boasts a scene in which Kitty looks nervously into a mirror in a dark room while whispering in a voice over, "Just get through this day Kitty, tomorrow will be different."

Elsewhere in the clip, the Menendez brothers plot and carry out their parents' murder and enjoy a surprise respite of freedom before the swift hammer of justice comes down – which of course prompts some furious telephone smashing in a seedy motel room.

The Menendez brothers' trial became became a national sensation as the brothers testified about their father's history of abuse. After a deadlocked jury and mistrial, Erik and Lyle were retried and convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. In 1996, they were sentenced to life without parole, and are currently serving time in separate prisons.

Along with Lifetime's Menendez: Blood Brothers, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf is working on a true crime spin-off of his hit series that will debut with an eight-episode first season about the Menendez brothers.