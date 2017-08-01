See Stephen Colbert's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci

Stephen Colbert bid farewell to Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci with a parody of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" on The Late Show Monday.

The host dedicated most of his opening monologue to the former White House Communications Director, who was relieved of his post after just 10 days. "Yes, the Mooch is toast," Colbert joked. "The front stabber has been back stabbed. He said he was going to fire everybody, and I gotta admit he delivered – that is thorough."

While Colbert showed some sympathy for the Mooch, he cracked, "It's been harder on me – the Colbooch! I've been a huge fan of the Mooch for over a week now." The host bemoaned having to dump all his "mooch-endise," such as his Scaramucci pin-up poster and "Mooch brand stabbing knife," though he also noted that the firing came just as The Late Show had completed its cartoon Scaramucci character.

But Colbert worked through his emotions with a poignant "Bohemian Rhapsody" parody, digging deep to deliver a dirge befitting the Mooch. "Mama, I just got canned," Colbert crooned. "Barely got to the White House, said some dumb stuff now I'm out/ Mama, my job had just begun/ And now I've gone and thrown it all away!"