See Chance the Rapper's Boyz II Men-Sendup 'Come Back, Barack' on 'SNL'

Chance the Rapper pleads for Barack Obama to return in the Boyz II Men-inspired music video for "Come Back, Barack" on Saturday Night Live.

Related Hip-Hop Family Tree: Chance the Rapper's Chicago From Common to Chance the Rapper, we look at what formed the city's scene

Alongside SNL's Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, the trio – dubbed De-Von-Tre, a nod to groups like Bell Biv DeVoe and Jodeci – capture the look, sound and vibe of early Nineties R&B, right down to the free-flowing suits and spoken word interludes.

"Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I say why, I feel like we're all gonna die / So come back, Barack," the trio sing. "Even though it's not allowed / We want you back somehow / I need you in my life / So come back, Barack / We didn't know what we had / Now things are looking bad / Like really bad, like world war bad, like nuclear bad / So come back, Barack."

The trio then ruefully reflects on what Obama has been up to since he left the White House – like taking his daughter to college, jet skiing and working on his presidential library – and wondering whether Michelle Obama would run for president.

The members of De-Von-Tre also appeared as an early Eighties hip-hop group called the Soul Crush Crew in SNL's "Rap History" sketch: