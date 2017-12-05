See Bryan Cranston as Creepy Elf on the Shelf on 'Corden'

Actor Bryan Cranston plays a miniature Elf on the Shelf keeping James Corden under maddeningly constant surveillance in a new skit on The Late Late Show.

Cranston the elf reminds Corden that he relays information to Santa Claus about Corden's behavior. "Whatever you're doing, you ought to think twice, 'cause I'm taking notes if you're naughty or nice." So when Corden tries to steal a cookie from The Late Late Show guests-only spread or lies to a co-worker, Cranston materializes out of thin air to chastise him.

The pressure causes Corden to put Cranston-the-elf in a blender. But elves are immune to physical pain. Cranston returns with another maddening dispatch: "If you want to put Santa in a good mood, remember the blender is only for food."

Cranston also sat for a brief interview with Corden and recounted a bizarre story of being wanted for a murder he did not commit at age 22. At the time he was traveling the country on his motorcycle and working random jobs; he settled down for a season at a Polynesian restaurant in Daytona Beach helmed by "a horrid man." Coincidentally, the man went missing around the time Cranston decided to move on to the next job in the next town, and the aspiring actor was briefly a suspect in the case.

Cranston appeared recently in Last Flag Flying, the latest film from famed director Richard Linklater.