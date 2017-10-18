See Andy Samberg, Fred Armisen in Hilarious 'Lady Dynamite' Trailer

Andy Samberg, Fred Armisen, David Spade, Judd Apatow, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Jenny Slate, Judy Greer and Jason Mantzoukas will guest star in Season Two of comedian Maria Bamford's surreal Netflix comedy, Lady Dynamite, which premieres Friday, November 10th. The Lady Dynamite cast also includes Fred Melamed, Mo Collins, Mary Kay Place and Ed Begley, Jr.

In a trailer for the new installments, Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer – who plays the fictionalized Bamford's hard-nosed agent – hypes the season as "so unbelievably inventive and groundbreaking … that alt-comedy Twitter will choke on its own jizz."



Lady Dynamite, loosely based on Bamford's real life, follows the stand-up comic's recovery from bipolar disorder and subsequent battle to rebuild her career from the ground-up. Gasteyer's character, Karen Grisham, boasts in the clip that upcoming episodes will "focus on mental illness and de-stigmatize it forever."

Season Two will explore Bamford's blooming relationship with love interest Scott (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson). "Living with someone is hard," Apatow warns the comic. "It's all about how you handle it." But it also promises to juggle serious subject matter with comedic wackiness: Elsewhere in the clip, Bamford and Scott engage in foreplay with power tools and dance around in hot dog costumes.

Bamford told Rolling Stone last year that her core mission for Lady Dynamite was to "tell a story of a psychiatric breakdown, but also not bring it down so much."