Watch Amy Schumer Talk Meeting Comedy Idol Steve Martin on 'Kimmel'

Amy Schumer remembered when she first met Steve Martin on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. Schumer makes her Broadway debut next month in Martin's play Meteor Shower.

"I met him about ten years ago," Schumer recalled. "I was co-hosting this music show on the Fuse network with Mark Hoppus from Blink-182. Steve was on with his bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers." The two comics recorded a promotional bit for the show, and Schumer was so excited to work with Martin that after they finished the segment, she stepped out of the office, called her parents, and cried with joy.

Years later, Martin asked Schumer to appear in Meteor Shower, which opened in San Diego before moving to New Haven, Connecticut and now to Broadway. The play revolves around two couples – one includes Schumer, and the other includes Key and Peele co-creator Keegan-Michael Key – who get together to watch a meteor shower. After that, chaos ensues. Previews start November 1st before the show officially opens on November 29th.

In addition to inviting Schumer onto his show to discuss her Broadway work, Kimmel also invited her brother Jason – who was sitting in with the house band on bass clarinet – to tell a story about growing up the comedian. He recalled her visiting him while he was warming up on-court for a basketball game in high school. "She ran up to me, gave me a big hug and whispered in my ear: 'Jason, I just got my period,'" he said.

"Just so you know, that was the first time I got it," Schumer said. "I wasn't just going up to tell him about any old period."