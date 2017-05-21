'SNL': See Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Sing Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'

The season finale of Saturday Night Live opened with a callback to one of Season 42's most memorable moments as Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on the Studio 8H stage.

One by one, the cast of characters from the Trump administration joined him by the piano, including Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Steve Bannon (Grim Reaper) and, in a surprise cameo, Scarlett Johansson reprising Ivanka Trump.

The performance was a callback to SNL's post-Election Day episode, a show that followed both Trump's presidential win and Leonard Cohen's death, where McKinnon's Hillary Clinton sang the 1984 classic to bid farewell to the Clinton character, pay tribute to Cohen and soothe the nation's shell shock after Trump's victory.

On the season finale, as impeachment talk and the Russian scandal continues to build around an administration that's left to weather a new scandal seemingly every day, Baldwin serenaded the audience as the president who, potentially, might not be in office anymore when SNL returns for Season 43.

"I'm not giving up, because I didn't go anything wrong," Baldwin's Trump said at song's conclusion. "But I can't speak for these people… and live from New York, it's Saturday night."