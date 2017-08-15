Anthony Scaramucci on Steve Bannon: 'If It Was Up to Me, He'd Be Gone'

Anthony Scaramucci – "the shortest-tenured communications director in White House history" – appeared on The Late Show on Monday. "I'll pretend those are 'Mooches' and not 'boos,' Steven," he said walking out to "Bohemian Rhapsody.

Stephen Colbert pressed the Mooch to explain why he thought President Trump took two days to explicitly condemn white supremacy after the Charlottesville attack. "Let's be fair to him: he did condemn the nazis today," Scaramucci said. "Two days later!" Colbert said. "Does [Trump] order his spine on Amazon Prime?"

"I think there's a couple issues," said Scaramucci more seriously. "[Trump] said the 'many sides' thing ... he should have been harsher ... he should have condemned white supremacy and neo-Nazis." Scaramucci said he believed the president reacts in a way that while purposely stir the media. "Some of that worked in the campaign," he said.

"Is Steve Bannon a white supremacist?" Colbert asked pointedly. "I don't think he's a white supremacist – although I've never asked him if he's a white supremacist," said Scaramucci, who said he stands by his statement that Bannon was a leaker.

"What I don't like though is the toleration of [white supremacist views in the White House. It's something that should be completely and totally intolerated." When Colbert asked him what the "Mooch" would do, he replied: "If it was up to me, [Bannon] would be gone." He also added (in requisite "Mooch" voice) that when it came to Reince Preibus' departure, "there was no love lost."

Colbert ended the interview asking the Mooch if he had any regrets about his time at the White House. "I didnt think I would last too long, but I thought I'd last longer than a carton of milk," Scaramucci joked. "I've really thought about that, and I would say absolutely nothing."

